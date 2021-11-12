UNDATED -- Now that winter appears to be underway in Minnesota, the question a lot of people have is, how tough will it be?

D-N-R Climatologist Pete Boulay says there's not a very strong signal from the Climate Prediction Center about which way it could go:

Equal chances for above-normal and below-normal temperatures for Minnesota. To the east of us has a better chance of above-normal temperatures this winter. To the west of us in North and South Dakota, the better chance for below-normal temperatures.

And what about snow?

As you go farther east, especially northeast Minnesota into Wisconsin, better chance for above-normal precip this winter.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

COLLEGEVILLE ORCHARD, ACTIVITIES, ANIMALS AND FUN!