Clifford E. Helgeson, 80, Clear Lake

April 29, 1940 – March 5, 2021

The funeral service in celebration of Clifford E. Helgeson, age 80 of Clear Lake, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 12 at Faith Lutheran Church of St. Cloud. There will be a visitation held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 11 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of St. Cloud, as well as one hour prior to the funeral service at church on Friday. Cliff passed away peacefully on Friday, March 5 at the Quiet Oaks Home in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Cliff was born on April 29, 1940 in Holmes City, MN, the son of Edwin and Edna (Sorenson) Helgeson. He grew up in the Clear Lake area and attended St. Cloud Tech High School. Cliff was enlisted in the United States Army and there he finished his education.

On October 7, 1961, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Kuffel and their union was blessed with 3 children. Cliff and Dorothy shared nearly 36 years of faith and dedication until Dorothy’s passing in 1997. Cliff became united in marriage once more to Linda on November 7, 1998 at Faith Lutheran Church and happily shared nearly another 24 years of faith and dedication before Cliff’s passing.

Clifford is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Mark (LuAnn), Brent (Lori), Lynn (Howard) Lenzen; step-sons, Anthony (Laura) Dreger, Jason (Aimee) Dreger; 14 grandchildren; siblings, Louis (Betty) Helgeson, Elnora Dresow; sisters-in-law, Marion and Barbara; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy; parents, Edwin and Edna Helgeson; siblings, Edward, Raymond (Judy), Gordon and infant sister, Ruby.

Cliff’s family would like to extend a special ‘thank you’ to the Quiet Oaks Hospice Home for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Quiet Oaks Hospice Home.