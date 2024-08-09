Cleone “Cleo” Nistler, 81, St. Cloud

April 22, 1943 - August 6, 2024

Cleone “Cleo” Nistler, age 81, passed away Tuesday, August 6th at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 22, 1943, near St. Martin to Peter and Zita (Schaefer) Fuchs.

It was Cleo’s wish that no formal funeral service be held. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Dementia Community Action Network.

Cleo spent the first part of her career in the Supper Club business, mostly at Ivan’s in the Park. She later transitioned into the printing world, where she established a legacy with her magazine, “The Bright Side of 50,” which has been enjoyed by

many for over 20 years. Her children will continue to carry on this legacy and the precious memories of Cleo.

Cleo enjoyed gardening, especially growing flowers, and took great joy in decorating outside for the holidays, particularly Halloween and Christmas. She also loved watching her grandchildren grow into young adults.

She is survived by her children, Perry (Lori) Nistler, Pete (Lori) Nistler, Paula (James) Woischke, and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved companion, Frank Kane, her brothers Eldred Fuchs and Virgil Fuchs, and her sister Vivian Bertram.

Memorials are preferred to Dementia Community Action Network, https://dcan-mn.org/