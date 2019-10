CLEAR LAKE -- A Clearwater man was hurt in a crash involving a train Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 24 in Clear Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 57-year-old Terry Brockman drove over the railroad tracks when the arms were down, and was hit by a southbound train.

Brockman was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.