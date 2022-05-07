Clearwater Couples’ Horse Finishes 3rd at Kentucky Derby

Zandon, owned by Clearwater couple Jeff Drown and Jill Vouk-Drown, finished 3rd at the Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby with Epicenter finishing 2nd.

Zandon began the week as the odds on favorite at 3 to 1 but dropped to 6 to 1 odds just prior to race time. Epicenter was 4 to 1 odds at race time and was the favorite. Rich Strike was 80 to 1 odds to win the derby.

Jeff Drown has owned race horses for 21 years and this was his first horse participating in the derby. Drown says he bought Zandon 2 years ago, broke him in South Carolina and then Zandon was trained by Chad Brown in New York. Flavien Prat is Zandon's jockey and is 1 for 4 in the Derby. He won with Country House in 2019.