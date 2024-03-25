Clarence Rueter, 91, St. Cloud

September 29, 1932 - March 22, 2024

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Clarence J. Rueter, 91, of St. Cloud will be at a later date at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell. Clarence passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, March 22, 2024 at Country Manor Care Center in Sartell. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hackensack.

Clarence was born on September 29, 1932 in Freeport, Minnesota to Ben and Eleanor (Hoeschen) Rueter. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1950 and proudly served the US Army in Korea. Clarence married Joan Kerfeld on June 25, 1956 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa. Clarence worked at NSP for seven years and then entered the Real Estate business with Mark’s Realty for approximately 20 years. In 1987, he formed Rueter Realty, Inc. which he operated until retiring in 2000. He specialized in Commercial, Industrial and Investment Real Estate. After his retirement, Clarence and his wife, Joan, moved to Hackensack where he was active at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the VFW in St. Cloud, the American Legion in Hackensack and the Crosier Apostolate in Onamia.

Clarence enjoyed travelling; especially to Switzerland, Alaska and to Canada on fishing trips. He also enjoyed woodworking in his workshop. He will be remembered for his joy of family gatherings, Rueter Fest and Big C’s Deer Camp.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan; children, David (Michele) of Hackensack, Daniel (Sheri) of Sartell, Gary (Jdee) of Hackensack, Julie (Alan) Primus of Sartell, Mark (Mary) of St. Paul, Greg (Teresa) of Sartell; 13 grandchildren, Jason, Brad, Nate, Haley, Zach, Rachel, Matt, Alison, Jacob, Bethany, Jeff, Abby, Clare; 19 great grandchildren; brother, Joseph; and sisters, Bernadette and Rosemary; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Julius, Benedict, Julianna, Rita.

A heartfelt thank you to Country Manor Campus for their loving care.

Memorials are preferred to the Country Manor Foundation, the Sisters of the Poor Clares, Sauk Rapids or Crosier Seminary, Onamia.