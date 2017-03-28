Clarence Peter Lahr, 87, Cold Spring

August 8, 1929 - March 26, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Clarence Peter Lahr, age 87, who died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue from 12:30 – 1:15 p.m., Thursday afternoon at the funeral home.

Clarence was born on August 8, 1929 in Eden Valley, MN to Math and Mary (Kinzer) Lahr. He married Joyce Timmer on September 8, 1964 in Albany, MN. Clarence and Joyce lived all their lives in Cold Spring where they were members of St. Boniface Parish of Cold Spring.

Clarence loved baseball, especially the Cold Spring Springers where it was common for him to sit in the stands and cheer them on. He also loved fishing, professional wrestling, walking his dog, Max, sharing stories with his family and friends and being part of his grandchildren’s lives.

Clarence is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; son, Jonathan of Maple Grove; daughters, Audrey (Randy) Lenz of St. James, Constance (Tom) Koopman of Eagan, Lynette Lahr (Bob) of Mankato; along with grandchildren, Dalton, DayLynn, Dash, Kayla and Jenna; brothers, Art Lahr of Eden Valley and sister, Lucille Lahr of Sauk Rapids and many nieces and nephews.