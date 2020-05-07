Clarence E. Oehrlein, 85, St. Cloud

July 13, 1934 - May 7, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Clarence E. Oehrlein, age 85 of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Country Manor Health Care Campus in Sartell. Interment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Littles Falls.

Clarence was born July 13, 1934 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to John and Inez (Ness) Oehrlein. He served his country in the United States Army. Clarence married Pauline “Pauly” Schmit on September 17, 1955 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He owned and operated CEO Trucking in St. Cloud for 30 years and drove truck for over 60 years. Clarence also owned the King Koin Car Washes. He was a member of the original St. Cloud Lions Club, St. Augustine’s Parish, where he served as an usher and the Men’s Group.

Clarence is survived by his children, Michael (Carrie) of Clearwater, Jody Oehrlein of Waite Park, Linda Loch of St. Cloud and John (Lisa) of St. Cloud; and many special grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Elvera Klein of Columbia Heights, Marilyn Meinert of Nevis, Bernice Thell of Sauk Rapids, Janet Ruhoff of Sauk Rapids, Joyce Bartell of Coon Rapids and Debbie Riech of Northbrook, Illinois; and brother, Robert of San Ramon, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pauly on August 2, 2018; sister, Judy Stevenson; and brothers, Donald and Thomas.