Clarence “Clancy” E. Corrigan, 81, Sauk Rapids

January 20, 1937 - January 4, 2019

Clancy was born January 20, 1937 to Emmet and Sarah (Tracy) Corrigan in St. George Township. He proudly served our country in the Army National Guard. Clancy married Doreen Karls on April 18, 1961 in Jacobs Prairie and was happily married to his loving wife for 57 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, Sauk Rapids. Clancy was a successful home builder and worked at DeZurik for over 40 years. He was always patient, kind, respectful and grateful. Clancy loved traveling the world and outdoor activities. Most importantly, he cherished time with family. He was a man of great wisdom and was proud of his Irish heritage. He passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.

Clancy is survived by his wife, Doreen; children, Dianne (Joey) Johnson of Woodbury, Todd (Michelle) of Champlin, Kim (Brian) Holen of Minneapolis, Brenda (Jeff) Gutzwiller of Andover; grandchildren, Sam, Emily, Lauren, Hailey, Abby, Anna, Sarah, Chloe, Charlotte; brothers, Tom and Maurice; sister, Kathleen Corrigan. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy Fern, Loretta Sturdevant, Lorraine Kramer, Margaret Januschka; brothers, Leo and Michael Corrigan.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 with Parish Prayers at 6:30 p.m. and 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, January 10. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday all occurring at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated for Pancreatic Cancer Research.