Clarence C. Erkens, 89, St. Cloud

March 31, 1932 - October 4, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Clarence C. Erkens, age 89 of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Clarence was born March 31, 1932 in Roscoe, Minnesota to Bernard and Eleanor (Kascht) Erkens. Clarence was raised in the Cold Spring area. He served his country in the United States Army from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1955. He married Teresa K. Blommer on July 17, 1962 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park they lived in the St. Stephen area for over 30 years and moved to St. Cloud in 1996. Clarence was employed as a Housekeeper and Nursing Assistant at the St. Cloud Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center for 30 years retiring in 1994. Clarence was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.

Clarence enjoyed gardening, fishing, cribbage and especially spending time with his family.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Teresa; children, David (Cassie) of Lakeville, Lisa Gray of Minnetonka, Kevin (Anita) of Rockville and Anita (Josh) Trutwin of South Haven; nine grandchildren; one great granddaughter; brothers, Eugene (Betty) of Pierz, Richard (Dianne) of Cold Spring, Cyril (Darlene) of Cold Spring, and Victor (Sandra) of Greenville, South Carolina; and sister, Sr. Lydia Erkens, OSB at St. Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gervase.

Memorial are preferred in lieu of flowers.