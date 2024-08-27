Clarence Birr, 91, St. Cloud

June 18, 1933 - August 23, 2024

Clarence Birr, age 91, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2024 at his home in St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Clarence was born on June 18, 1933 in Albany, MN to Louis and Frieda (Schleicher) Birr. He was Baptized in July 1933 and Confirmed in May 1947. Clarence was raised in Albany, MN where he attended grade school and later received his GED from Tech High School, St. Cloud, MN.

Clarence was united in marriage to Marlene Kelm on January 1, 1957 and their union was blessed with 4 children. He entered the US Army, serving from 1956 to 1958. After serving his country, Clarence worked at the St. Cloud VA Hospital in various positions retiring in 1993 at Grounds Supervisor.

Clarence lived his life with strong Christian Faith and was a very humble man. He was a long time member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where he was an active Deacon for many, many years.

Clarence and Marlene had the unique hobby of raising exotic pheasants, peafowl and chickens. Clarence sold the birds worldwide and was well known for is knowledge and expertise. Clarence started a bird program at the VA Hospital which brought enjoyment to many veterans. This hobby brought them many dear friends.

His greatest joys were his family and his birds. He also enjoyed deer hunting with his brothers, sons and sons-in-law as well as a good day of ice fishing, with many “keepers” hanging on the wall.

Clarence will remain in the hearts of his children, Bonnie (Kevin) Weisser of St. Joseph; Byran (Lois) Birr of St. Joseph, Bev (Craig) Jergenson of St. Joseph; Bruce (Robbie) Birr of St. Joseph; 12 grandchildren and 14 great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Marlene on 8/14/2024; siblings, Evelyn Lemke, Herbert Birr, Louis Birr Jr., ElVerna Kelm, Oswald Birr, ElFrieda Teske, Rueben Birr, Albert Birr and 1 infant grandson, Travis Birr.

Memorials are preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Prince of Peace Lutheran School.