Clara’s House Celebrating Grand Opening of Early Childhood Wing

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare is holding an open house at Clara's House to celebrate a new expansion and their 20-year anniversary serving children with behavioral needs.

Clara's House has expanded its facility by nearly 5,800 square feet to accommodate kids ages 3-to-5 years old.

The expansion creates the first early childhood Partial Hospitalization Program in the Midwest.

Services will begin in February.

The new program will look to intervene during the child's early years which clinicians say is crucial to promoting foundational child development and wellbeing.

The open house will be held Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Clara's House near the CentraCare Plaza in West St. Cloud.

