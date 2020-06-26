Clara C. Tretter, 93, Sartell

July 15, 1926 - June 24, 2020

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Clara C. Tretter, age 93, who passed away Wednesday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Clara was born July 15, 1926 in Morrill to Wolfgang & Chrysenthia (Zormeier) Muehlbauer. She married Lawrence Tretter on October 4, 1944 in Harding. Clara lived in the Sauk Rapids area after her marriage and worked at Central Canvas in St. Cloud. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Clara enjoyed trips to the casino, playing Bingo, playing cards, and dogs. She was outspoken, honest and spunky.

Survivors include her daughter, Debbie (Mike) Karnik of Sauk Rapids; sister, Mary Lou Schneider of Sartell; grandchildren, Mike (Katie), Christina, Kayla (Andy) and Eric; and great grandchildren, Raquel, Tyrone, Blake, Alyson, Jaxon and Bentley. Clara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence in 1996; brothers, Henry, Jack, Leo, Lawrence, Herb, George and Norbert Muehlbauer; and sister, Regina Schramel.