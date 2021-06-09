City of Rockville Adopting Five-Year Street Reconstruction Plan
ROCKVILLE -- Roads in the city of Rockville will be getting some much-needed attention over the next several years.
At Wednesday night's meeting, the city council held a public hearing and then unanimously passed a five-year street reconstruction plan. After years of conservative spending on road construction, the city tried to cover mounting costs by increasing the annual budget and proposing a referendum, the city tasked the Roads, Trails, and Utilities Commission with creating a longer-term solution this spring.
Under the plan, the city can borrow up to $4,910,000 from 2021 through 2025 through General Obligation Street Reconstruction Bonds. The city says the funding does not create additional property tax burdens for residents and will be paid back over the course of 15 years.
The council, RTU commission, and engineers worked together to rate all the roads in the city from one to five with one being the best, and five being the worst. They identified 9.44 miles that need to be reconstructed, 9.22 miles that need an overlay, and 12.25 miles that need seal coating and crack filling.
The city now can call for bids and has a 30-day period to reverse the referendum. A final list of projects and a timeline have not been determined, but you can see the projected list below. Funds could be released as soon as this summer.
Roads Expected to be Fully Reconstructed:
220th Street
263rd Street
82nd Avenue
83rd Avenue
88th Avenue
Agate Beach Road
Glacier Road
Lake Road
Lena Lane
Pleasant Road
Prairie Drive
Rausch Lake Road
Tamarack Court
White Oak Road
Roads Expected to be Overlayed:
133rd Avenue
1st Street West
230th Street
235th Street
4th Street
4th Street East
80th Avenue
Aspen Court West
Birch Street
Bluebird Lane
Caroline Lane
Cedar Street
Cottonwood Street West
County Road 6
Cypress Court
Elm Street
Glen Cove Road
Grove Wood Lane
Lena Lane
Maple Street
Mill Street
North Chestnut Street
Oak Street
Othmar Lane
Pine Street South
Prairie Court
Ptarmigan Drive
Rausch Lake Road
South Chestnut Street
Walnut Circle
Walnut Street
Roads Expected to have Sealcoating and/or Crack Filling:
210th Street
245th Street
260th Street
88th Avenue
Ahles Road
Alvin Court
Burg Street
Chapel Street
Grand Lake Road
Hilltop Lane
Holly Road
Lake Road
Lena Lane
Marlene Court
North Chestnut Street
Sauk River Road
Scenic View Court
South Chestnut Street