City of Rockville Adopting Five-Year Street Reconstruction Plan

ROCKVILLE -- Roads in the city of Rockville will be getting some much-needed attention over the next several years.

At Wednesday night's meeting, the city council held a public hearing and then unanimously passed a five-year street reconstruction plan. After years of conservative spending on road construction, the city tried to cover mounting costs by increasing the annual budget and proposing a referendum, the city tasked the Roads, Trails, and Utilities Commission with creating a longer-term solution this spring.

Under the plan, the city can borrow up to $4,910,000 from 2021 through 2025 through General Obligation Street Reconstruction Bonds. The city says the funding does not create additional property tax burdens for residents and will be paid back over the course of 15 years.

The council, RTU commission, and engineers worked together to rate all the roads in the city from one to five with one being the best, and five being the worst. They identified 9.44 miles that need to be reconstructed, 9.22 miles that need an overlay, and 12.25 miles that need seal coating and crack filling.

The city now can call for bids and has a 30-day period to reverse the referendum. A final list of projects and a timeline have not been determined, but you can see the projected list below. Funds could be released as soon as this summer.

Roads Expected to be Fully Reconstructed:

220th Street

263rd Street

82nd Avenue

83rd Avenue

88th Avenue

Agate Beach Road

Glacier Road

Lake Road

Lena Lane

Pleasant Road

Prairie Drive

Rausch Lake Road

Tamarack Court

White Oak Road

Roads Expected to be Overlayed:

133rd Avenue

1st Street West

230th Street

235th Street

4th Street

4th Street East

80th Avenue

Aspen Court West

Birch Street

Bluebird Lane

Caroline Lane

Cedar Street

Cottonwood Street West

County Road 6

Cypress Court

Elm Street

Glen Cove Road

Grove Wood Lane

Lena Lane

Maple Street

Mill Street

North Chestnut Street

Oak Street

Othmar Lane

Pine Street South

Prairie Court

Ptarmigan Drive

Rausch Lake Road

South Chestnut Street

Walnut Circle

Walnut Street

Roads Expected to have Sealcoating and/or Crack Filling:

210th Street

245th Street

260th Street

88th Avenue

Ahles Road

Alvin Court

Burg Street

Chapel Street

Grand Lake Road

Hilltop Lane

Holly Road

Lake Road

Lena Lane

Marlene Court

North Chestnut Street

Sauk River Road

Scenic View Court

South Chestnut Street

