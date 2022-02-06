City Considers Paying American Indians for Name Change

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) _ City officials in Roseville are considering paying American Indians for their thoughts on renaming a park.

The city has been considering renaming Pocahontas Park since 2020, when high schooler Andrew Kim told the parks commission he was concerned that the name was inappropriate.

Reports say that commissioners recommended this week that the city council pay American Indians to participate in the naming process. Commissioner Darrell Baggenstoss likened the payment to hiring consultants for other city work.

No dollar amount has been determined but the reports say the council is open to the idea and directed the commission to keep working on the name change.