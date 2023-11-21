Cindy (Loehr) Jameson, 71, Sartell

August 29, 1952 - November 21, 2023

Cindy (Loehr) Jameson passed away at the CentraCare Therapy Suites in Sartell, while surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, November 21st, 2023.

Cindy (Loehr) Jameson was born on August 29th, 1952 in St. Cloud, MN to Alcuin “Al” and Shirley Loehr. Cindy graduated from Cathedral High School and was a proud graduate of St. Catherine University. She married Herbert “Bert” Jameson and they had two sons, Bert and Peter. Cindy and Bert later divorced and she met her partner in life for the past 30 years, Fred Jelinski from Pierz.

Cindy was a paralegal and worked for the Burns Law Office, the Benton County Auditor’s Office and the City of Sauk Rapids. She was smart, witty and had a great sense of humor. Cindy loved her boys and really enjoyed following them in their athletic activities. She was so proud of them. She also loved music and developed a love for dancing with Fred. Cindy was a kindhearted person.

Survivors include her significant other, Fred Jelinski; her children, Bert (Rachel) Jameson and Peter (Allison) Jameson; grandchildren, Thomas, Ben, Quinn, Maya, Beckham and Zoe; sister, Debra (Michael) Eisenstadt; brothers, Wayne Loehr (Gina) and Pete (Carole) Loehr; six nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Al and Shirley Loehr.

A Special Thank You to Reverend Mark Stang, the Staff of St Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd and CentraCare Therapy Suites in Sartell for all the care and compassion given to Cindy.

A Celebration of her Life will be held in the Spring.