January 15, 1942 - August 19, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. August 23, 2025 at Christ Church Newman Center for Charles “Chuck” Offerdahl who died peacefully on August 19, 2025, at the age of 83 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Rev. Isaiah Frederick and Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11 a.m. at the church.

Chuck was born on January 15, 1942, in Borup, MN to Carl and Mildred (Carman) Offerdahl. Chuck lived a life rooted in service, family, and simple joys. He served his country with honor in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. While in service, Chuck was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, and an Army Commendation Medal.

Chuck married Pat Ringsred on September 14, 1974 in Duluth. He was a dedicated husband and shared more than 50 years of love and partnership with Pat. He was a proud father to three children, Dan Offerdahl, Kate (Autumn) Offerdahl-Joyce, and Beth Offerdahl, and the loving grandfather of a cherished grandchild, Lillian Offerdahl-Joyce.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, beginning with his running career at North Dakota State University, where he was an All-American in 1964 for the Steeple Chase and holds the school record for the fastest 2-mile run. Chuck also found great joy fishing off the family dock and swinging a golf club at the local course. Chuck's passion for sports carried on with his children. He not only cheered them on at all their games, but dedicated countless hours coaching and managing many of the teams. He coached soccer, basketball, and track and field, sharing his knowledge of the games and his belief in the importance of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. His encouragement and guidance left a lasting impact on the athletes he coached over the years.

He will be remembered for his quiet strength, deep loyalty, and the way he showed love, not with grand gestures, but with constant, everyday care.

Chuck is survived by his wife Pat Offerdahl of Sartell; son, Dan Offerdahl of Burnsville; daughters, Kate (Autumn) Offerdahl-Joyce of St. Paul and Beth Offerdahl of Lakeville; twin brother, Ed (Marlys) Offerdahl of Hayden, ID; and sisters, Carolyn Billing of Fergus Falls and Mary Lou (Pat) Doherty of Long Lake; and brother-in-law, Al Burmaster of Vancouver, WA.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Midge Burmaster; and brother-in-law, Orlin Billing.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Chuck's name to the Parkinson’s Foundation.