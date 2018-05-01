Christopher N. Blonigen, 85, Cold Spring

April 24, 1933 - May 1, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Christopher N. Blonigen, age 85, who died Tuesday at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 4, 2018 at the St. Martin Parish Center in St. Martin. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning at the parish hall. Arrangements are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Christopher was born in Lake Henry, MN to Christopher and Anna (Rausch) Blonigen. At a young age Christopher’s family moved to a farm in St. Martin. He married Amanda (Wieber) on June 23, 1953 in St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Farming, MN and they were blessed with 11 children. Christopher was a hard-working farmer all his life. While actively farming he also sold Pioneer Seed for 41 years. Amanda passed away on July 5, 2008. Later, Christopher married Mary Burg on May 22, 2010 and he moved to Cold Spring, MN.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Burg; children, Rosemarie (Roger) Walsh, Roger (Sharon) Blonigen, Reuben Blonigen, Roman (Mary) Blonigen, Marvin Blonigen, John (Renee) Blonigen, Leon Blonigen, Lora Larson, Vernon (Sherri) Blonigen, Melvin Blonigen, Janette (Jim) Niklaus; sister, Catherine Hommerding; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Amanda; daughter-in-law, Linda; son-in-law, Wendell Larson; siblings, Mary Becker, Marcella Gondringer, Agnes Rothstein, Leo Blonigen, Clodoald Blonigen, and S. Adella, OSF.