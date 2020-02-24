Christopher “Chris” Michael Krey, 28, Cold Spring

April 11, 1991 - February 22, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Christopher Michael Krey age 28, who died Saturday, February 22, from complications of the flu at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Friday from 11:30 – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Chris was born on April 11, 1991 in St. Cloud, MN to Daniel Krey and Brenda DeWenter. Chris drove truck for Knife River. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, 3-wheeling and snowmobiling. He loved spending time with his family, especially his niece and nephew.

He is survived by his parents, Daniel Krey and Brenda DeWenter; sister, Denise (Josh) Carlson and their child Jayden; brother, Cory (Shaina) Krey and their child Quinn; grandparents, Ervin DeWenter and Marguerite Krey and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donna Mae DeWenter and Walter Krey.