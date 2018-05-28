Christine C. “Tina” Dingmann, 80, St. Cloud

August 1, 1937 - May 24, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Christine C. “Tina” Dingmann, age 80, of St. Cloud who passed away with her family by her side on Thursday May 24, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday all at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Tina was born on August 1, 1937 in Farming, Minnesota to John and Christina (Janssen) Kuhl. She married Sylvester H. Dingmann on April 24, 1956 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Tina enjoyed sewing, cooking, flower gardening, and was proud to make her home welcoming. She collected Angels and enjoyed the Christmas season. Tina was a woman of strong faith, a wonderful care giver, and had great inner strength.

She is survived by her children Michael (Theresa) of St. Cloud, Barbara of Canton, NC, Mark (Barbie) of Eagan, Martha of Woodbury, Rick of St. Cloud, Christine of Woodbury, and Mary Jo (Doug) of Otsego; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Laura Ann (Lee) Jonas of Oakhurst, CA.

Tina was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sylvester in 2004; grandson, Tyler Dingmann in 2013; sisters and brother, Odilia McIntee, Aurelia Ruegemer, and Daniel Kuhl and two infant sisters Laura and Rita.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the wonderful care given to Tina during her stay.