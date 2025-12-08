December 18, 1937 - December 6, 2025

Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Via Miller-Carlin Funeral Home loading...

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Christina “Chris” M. Wochnick, age 87 of St. Cloud, will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 10, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Chris died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital after a short illness. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM, Wednesday, at the church in Opole. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Chris was born December 18,1937 in Melrose, to Anton and Christina (Eickhoff) Massmann. She married Marcel Wochnick on July 14,1962 in New Munich. The couple farmed on Marcel’s family farm near Opole. Chris worked as a cook at the St. Scholastica Convent until she retired in 1999. Marcel died in 2000 and in 2007, Chris moved to St. Cloud. She is a member of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, the Our Lady of Mount Mount Carmel Christian Women and she taught CCD for over 20 years.

Chris is survived by her daughter, Karen (Gerald) Huling, her daughter-in-law, Karla Wochnick, her brothers, Celestine (Bea) Massman and Tony (Marion) Massmann; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her children; Mary Ruth, Theresa Ann, Beverly and Alexander, along with her four sisters and seven brothers.

The family would like to give a special thank you to her friends and neighbors at Realife Cooperative at Mueller Gardens.