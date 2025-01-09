December 5, 1966 - January 6, 2025

Chris Darold Mrozek of Saint Cloud Minnesota passed away January 6, 2025. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life which will take place at The Brewers Lounge at Bad Habit Brewing Company in Saint Joseph, Minnesota, on January 22, 2025, from 4 to 7pm.

Chris was born December 5, 1966, in Saint Cloud, Minnesota, the seventh of seven in the Mrozek lineup. He grew up in Waite Park creating an “adventurous” life with many close friends. Chris graduated from Apollo High School in 1988, and continued his education at Bible College in Joplin MO.

Chris and Pam (Loesch) Mrozek were married from 1997 to 2019. Together they raised their wonderful son Luke Mrozek.

Chris was much loved by family members and often the favorite Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He had a great love of classic rock music and cherished gathering around a campfire with friends and family. Chris would build the best campfires. Projects could have been his middle name. He always had his hands on improving or repairing something for someone. It was his gift and passion.

Chris was employed by the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota for many years. As Facilities Manager he used his handy skills to manage others and to keep the buildings clean, repaired, and ready to serve the many children in the Saint Cloud and Little Falls area.

Billy Graham believed that death was not the end, but the beginning of eternal life in heaven. So, Chris has changed his address and has gone into the presence of God in heaven now.

Chris is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Roberta (Johnson) Mrozek, and sister, Bonnie Jo Kron.

Chris is survived by his son, Luke Mrozek of Saint Cloud, siblings Pamela (Steve) Schirmers, Diane (Tom) Pederson, Debra (Gary) Curtis, Lila (Pat) Donlin, Dan Mrozek, and brother In-law Gerry Kron. Chris is also survived by his many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota.