Chloe Jean Peterson, Infant, Ogilvie

July 20, 2020 - January 9, 2021

Chloe Jean Peterson, infant, of Ogilvie, MN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 9th.

Chloe was born on July 20, 2020, in Minneapolis, MN, to Justin Peterson and Angie Perry, with big round eyes, long eyelashes, chubby cheeks, and a button nose. She was born with heterotaxy, leaving her with only one chamber in her heart and no spleen. Chloe was spunky from day one, and doctors thought she wouldn’t be able to cry or breathe at birth, but always with a smile, she did both. The doctors had time to study her heart and prepare for her first heart surgery on July 21st. Chloe had her second open heart surgery on August 25th and several other procedures during her time at the Masonic Children’s Hospital, where she was so adored by her care team. Chloe was baptized on January 8, 2021, and passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 9.

She brought so much joy to everyone that met her and will be dearly missed by her loving parents, Justin and Angie; sister, Adeline “Adi”; grandparents, Jack and Carol Breitkreutz of Princeton, Richard and Patricia Perry of Ogilvie, and Craig and Vanessa Peterson of Ogilvie; aunts and uncles, Joshua (Amanda) Peterson of Mora, Chris (Becca Miller) Perry of Anoka, Cristina (Jesse) Zortman of Mora, Aaron (Marinda) Breitkreutz of Hermantown, Ryan Breitkreutz of Salt Lake City, UT, and Kyle (Rachel) Breitkreutz of St. Cloud; cousins, Gabby, Kenzie, Kahli, Bella, Brooklyn, Bryce, Brian, Decker, Tyler, Abby, Lilly, Liam, and Lincoln.