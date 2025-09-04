St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Child Pornography Charges

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A 27-year-old St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges has been sentenced nearly a year later.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced Ebin Bergerson to 25 years in prison.

Bergerson was charged with 20 counts of felony charges relating to child pornography. He pleaded guilty to five of those charges last October.

Bergerson is a repeat offender with convictions in 2016 and 2018 on similar charges.

The case resulted from 10 separate tips from the Minnesota Bureau of Investigations.

A St. Cloud Police investigator started looking into the tips in December of 2023, and court records show more cyber tips continued to come in during that time.

Bergerson was arrested and charged after authorities used several search warrants on Bergerson's electronics. The warrants uncovered hundreds of images of child sexual abuse material.

Bergerson pleaded guilty to two counts of disseminating pornographic work and three counts of possessing pornographic work as a predatory offender.

