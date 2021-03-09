Chicken Chain Raising Cane’s Coming to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD – Raising Cane’s plans to open a restaurant in St. Cloud by the end of the year.

The fast food chain specializing in chicken began posting ads for multiple full-time positions in February, including general manager, assistant general manager and shift manager.

While the company did confirm a St. Cloud restaurant is in the works, they declined to specify exactly when they plan to open or where the restaurant will be located.

“Raising Cane’s is excited to bring its ONE LOVE – quality chicken fingers – to the St. Cloud area,” a company spokesperson tells WJON. “If all goes as planned, we hope to open by late 2021.”

Last fall, a spokesperson for the company hinted that Raising Cane’s was hoping to open a restaurant in St. Cloud, but said they were “evaluating opportunities” in “ever-changing market conditions.”

Raising Cane’s currently has 10 restaurants in Minnesota, all located in the Twin Cities metro area. The chain was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.