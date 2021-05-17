Raising Cane’s to Open In St. Cloud By October

ST. CLOUD -- Raising Cane's is set to open in St. Cloud this fall.

The fast food chain plans to open in October along Division Street in the old Ciatti’s location. The Italian restaurant closed in January of 2018, and was demolished last year.

Raising Cane's Spokesperson Jessica Mohanna says they are looking to hire around 90 employees for full and part-time positions.

We couldn't be more excited to expand outside of the Twin Cities. The new restaurant is in a great spot, close to the bustling downtown area and St. Cloud State University, so we're expecting to stay busy.

Mohanna says the St. Cloud location will be their 12th in Minnesota, but the first in the state with a multi-lane drive thru.

The chain was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.