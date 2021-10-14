Raising Cane’s Increasing Hourly Pay By $2 An Hour

DALLAS, TEXAS -- Raising Cane's has announced they are increasing the hourly pay by $2 an hour starting Thursday.

This will bring the starting hourly rates to $15 an hour for all Cane’s employees. Cane’s will also be adjusting hourly manager pay to a minimum of $18 an hour.

The company has eight restaurants in Minnesota, including the one that opened here in St. Cloud this week. They plan to open seven more locations in Minnesota within the next year.

They plan on opening 100 new Restaurants, in over 10 new markets, and five Flagship Restaurants. In preparation for that growth, Cane’s has set a goal of hiring 10,000 new workers over the next 50 days.

Candidates interested in various positions at any of the Minnesota-area Restaurants can apply by texting RCJOBS to 97211 or by visiting WorkAtCanes.com.

