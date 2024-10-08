Cheryl Locnikar, 57, Albany

July 18, 1967 - October 3, 2024

The celebration of life for Cheryl (Stewart) Locnikar, age 57 of Albany, will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, October 10, 2024, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany. Cheryl passed away Thursday, October 3, 2024, at the St. Cloud hospital.

Cheryl was born July 18, 1967, in Little Falls to James and Lottie (Kuechle) Stewart. She married Philip Locnikar on April 28, 1990, in Holdingford. Cheryl worked at Electrolux for 25 years and later retired in 2019.

Cheryl took great pleasure in engaging with various creative hobbies, specifically crafts, art, baking and cooking. She cherished her time with family and friends.

Cheryl is survived by her husband Philip and their children, Aaron (Katrina) Locnikar, Upsala and Adam Locnikar, Colorado Springs. She is also survived by her mother Lottie Stewart, Holdingford, and her siblings, Frank (Sheryl) Stewart, Cold Spring and Kathy (Larry Carll) Stewart, Holdingford. She is preceded in death by her father James Stewart.