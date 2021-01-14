Cheryl Ann Zwack, 66, Waite Park

March 20, 1954 – January 13, 2021

Cheryl Ann Zwack, age 66 of Waite Park, passed away on Wednesday, January 13 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A private Celebration of Life in remembrance of Cheryl will take place at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home at a later date.

Cheryl was born on March 20, 1954 in St. Cloud, the daughter of Ewald and Erna (Reinholt) Schroeder. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech high school and worked for Stearns Manufacturing as well as Sterling Park Care Center. On July 19, 1980, she was united in marriage to Stephen Zwack at Holy Cross Lutheran Church and their union was blessed with two children.

Cheryl will always be remembered by her husband of 40 years, Stephen Zwack; children, Nate (Jennie) Zwack of Waite Park, Kristi (Ryan) Campbell of Princeton; eight grandchildren; siblings, Marlin, Sandra Elshaug, Delbert (Doris), Lois Yanish, Lawrence (Marilyn), and Gary (Royceann); as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ewald and Erna Schroeder; siblings, Audrey and Donald as well as an infant sister, Mary; brothers-in-law, Gene Elshaug and Spud Yanish; and sister-in-law, Alma Schroeder.