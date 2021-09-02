Check Out Beautiful Quilts Now On Display At Great River Arts

If you're a quilter or someone who just appreciates the art form, there's a new gallery for you on display at Great River Arts.

The Prairie Point Quilters have some of their most challenging, creative and fun pieces on display for a limited time. Now through September 23rd you can browse through our area's most beautiful quits and gather some inspiration of your own. A variety of styles will be on display including; pantograph, free motion and custom.

Prairie Point Quilters are a group of local quilters who get together in Little Falls and bond over their mutual talent and passion for quilting. You can find them at various craft shows throughout the year.

They also have a Facebook page you can go to if you'd like to stay up to date on what they're doing.

The gallery is free to attend and open to the public. Starting on September 8, Great River Arts will have new hours. They're open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Great River Arts is located at 122 1st Street Southeast in Little Falls. You can reach out to them via email at info@greatart.org or by calling 32-632-0960. If you're someone who'd like to be the first in the know about other galleries at Great River Arts, you can sign up to be part of their newsletter.

