Chauvin’s Lawyer Seeks New Trial, Impeachment of Verdict

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd has requested a new trial, saying the court abused its discretion on several points and that the verdict should be impeached because of jury misconduct.

Derek Chauvin was convicted last month of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd.

In a brief filed Tuesday, attorney Eric Nelson said the court violated Chauvin's right to due process and a fair trial.

The filing did not include details about how the jury committed misconduct.

