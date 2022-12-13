Charlie J. Boike, 17, St. Augusta

October 9, 2005 - December 10, 2022

attachment-Charlie Boike loading...

The celebration of life for Charlie J. Boike, age 17, of St. Augusta, will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 17, at the St. Cloud Tech High School gymnasium. Charlie died in a single vehicle accident on Saturday. There will be a visitation from 3:30 – 8:00 PM Friday, December 16, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud and again after 9:00 AM, Saturday at the High School.

Charlie was born October 9, 2005, in St. Cloud, to Jeff and Erika (Vossen) Boike. He grew up in St. Augusta and he became active in hockey at a young age. He was currently a junior at St. Cloud Tech High School, where he played hockey for the “Crush” hockey team. He volunteered for the St. Cloud Norseman Hockey team in many capacities. Charlie was also the founder of “Farmer Charlie’s Produce.” He was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, and a member of the National Honor Society.

Charlie is survived by his parents, Jeff and Erika Boike, St. Augusta; his two brothers, Drew Boike, St. Cloud and Lewis Boike, at home in St. Augusta. He is also survived by his grandparents, Paul (Renee) Vossen, Cape Coral, FL; Diane Vossen, Big Lake; Linda (Doug “Opa” Johnson, Chaska and Randall (Ida) Boike, Champlin; his uncles, Nate (Tonia) Boike, Tyler (Kari) Boike, Adam (Sheri) Vossen and cousins; Caden, Jack, Cameron, Jacky, Kira, Ally, Emma, Cooper, Riley and Josie. Charlie is also survived by his Godparents, Ron and Sheila Albers, St. Cloud.

Charlie's family requests that those attending wear a hockey jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Charlie Boike Go-Fund-Me account, which will be used to establish a scholarship in Charlie’s Name.