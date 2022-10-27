Charles William “Chuck” Holmblad, 85, St. Cloud

June 8, 1937 - October 19, 2022

Charles William "Chuck" Holmblad, of St. Cloud, died on October 19, 2022, died at the age of 85.

A private celebration of life is being planned. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Charles was born on June 8, 1937, in Graceville, MN to Jennie and Alex Holmblad. He attended Graceville High School and went on to serve 4 years in the Navy. Charles married Patricia Marie (Johnson) on June 15, 1962, in Clinton, MN and they then moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where they resided until they moved to St. Cloud in 1967. Charles retired from U.S. West Phone Company in 1999 after 35 years of dedicated service. Charles loved spending his time gardening, making wine, reading, tinkering with anything he found an interest in, watching the Vikings, and cooking on his grill. He loved his family very much and enjoyed spending time with them.

Charles was preceded in death by his mother, father, brothers Donald, Herbert, Marvin, and Kenneth, and his sister Lavonne (Newton). He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his daughters Cindy, Vicky Busse (Kirk), Melissa Hirt (Travis), and sons William David, John (Emma), Sander, and his grandchildren Taylor, Amanda, Trey, Bradi, Lucas, Eli, great granddaughter, Charli, and his sisters Betty Jean Sanders, Jeanette Wheeler, and Carole Sittig (Dale).