Charles T. Longley, 63, St. Cloud

September 21, 1957 - August 21, 2021

Charles T. Longley, 63, of St. Cloud, MN, died Sat Aug. 21, 2021 at his home.

Charles was born on September 21, 1957 in Princeton, MN to Charles G. and Carol (Bialke) Longley. He graduated from Big Lake High School in 1975 and worked for many years as a driver for C.F. Holland Trucking. He was married to Dana Biron on October 1, 2020 in Elk River, MN. Chuck enjoyed the MN Wild, Twins, Vikings and all Gopher sports.

Per his request, no services will be held. Please remember him with a favorite memory.

Survivors include his wife, Dana Longley of St. Cloud; parents, Charles G. and Carol Longley of Elk River; children, Kory (Kim) Longley of Zimmerman, Kelly (Amos) Blomquist of Becker, Dylan Longley of California and Step-daughter, Christiann (Dustin) Propp of Blaine; siblings, Chris (Robin) Longley of Elk River and Carrie (Rick Foster) Brummer of Elk River; 6 grandchildren, Kinley and Kantler Longley, Kreden, Skylee, Kyan, and Ashlyn Blomquist; 1 step grandson, Jaxon Propp; and his beloved K-9 companion, Marley.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Courtney and Celeste Longley; grandparents, Jerry and Agnes Bialke and R.V. and Dorothy Longley.

Memorials are preferred to your local humane society in memory of his beloved K-9 companion, Marley.

“It has been my pleasure” -- Dana Longley