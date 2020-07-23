Charles Roy Hammond, 100, St. Cloud

June 11, 1920 - July 21, 2020

standard-Charles Roy Hammond, age 100 of St. Cloud died July 21, 2020.

Charles, often called by his middle name, Roy, was born on June 11,1920 on a farm near Clyde, North Dakota to Hal LaMont and Esther M. (Clopper) Hammond. He entered the US Army in 1942 and served in the Pacific Theater until WWII ended in 1945. A year later, on November, 18, 1946, Roy married Violet B. Hell at St. Alphonse Catholic Church in Langdon, ND. Six children were born to this union. The family lived in ND until 1965 when they moved to St. Cloud where Roy worked at Pickard Motors until becoming a mechanic for St. Cloud Parks and Recreation. After his retirement, he enjoyed camper travel and lovingly watching his children’s families grow.

Roy had an engineer’s mind. Though not formally trained in this field, he was creative and an inventive problem solver. He was an early adapter of technology. If he didn’t have a tool, he would create one that worked. Though he often wrestled with the computer, he made friends with it to communicate and video chat with his loved ones. He had a great sense of humor and easily made friends. He enjoyed his grand and great grandchildren immensely.

Roy Hammond is survived by one sister, Betty Downs of Rapid City, SD, and his six children: Charles A. Hammond (Sue), Corliss A. Thomas, Linda K. Whitney (Dick), John R. Hammond (Sookie), Karen M. Hammond (Matt Cook), Rick Hammond, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and innumerable in-laws and extended family.

In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Violet, in 2006, his brothers Robert B. Hammond, J. Walter Hammond, all brothers and sisters-in-law, and son-in-law Henry Thomas.

Charles R. Hammond will be interred at Assumption Cemetery with Military Honors following a private service with immediate family only due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

A celebration of his life is being planned for the summer of 2021. A man of great character, he will be so missed by so many.

Cards and memorials may be sent directly to Hammond family members or to PO Box 335 St. Cloud, MN 56302.