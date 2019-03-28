Charles M. Hansen, 88, Sartell

April 16, 1930 - March 27, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Charles M. Hansen, age 88, who died from cancer on Wednesday at Country Manor Campus in Sartell. He died peacefully surrounded by his family. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Rockville, MN.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Parish Prayers will be at 3:45 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Monday morning in the church.

Charles was born on April 16, 1930 in Jacobs Prairie, MN to Harry and Mary (Krebsbach) Hansen. While in the Army he was stationed in Fort Carson, CO on Ski Patrol. There he met his wife, Dolores Marie Saidy. They were married on September 3, 1955 in St. Mary’s Church, Colorado Springs, CO and were blessed with 9 children. Charles was a dairy farmer in Rockville. After Dolores’s death in November 2008 Charles married his former girlfriend (early 1950’s), Mary (Guck) Esselman in September 2009. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, reading and bowling. Charles was an honest, humorous, hardworking, loving and faithful man to his family and his religion.

Charles is survived by children, Susan (Curt) Sauer, Patty (Gordon) Tamble, Jeannie (Don) Hagmeier, Charles M. Hansen, Jr, Robert Hansen, Thomes (Lynn) Hansen, Peter (Erika) Hansen, Christopher (Julie) Hansen, Jonathan (Jenny) Hansen; 25 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and a few on the way; siblings, Margaret Warner, Michael Hansen, Mary Jean Czajkowski, Jenny Snyder and Joan Sain.

Chuck is survived by his second wife, Mary Guck Esselman and her children, Jan Handeland, Rex (Pam) Esselman, Joy (Larry) Johnson, Fay (Brad) Gunderson, Guy (LuAnn) Esselman, Kim (Don) Reberg; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Dolores; siblings, Pierre Hansen, Bernadette Boue’ and Peggy Hansen.