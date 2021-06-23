Charles J. “Charlie” Bechtold, 91, St. Joseph

November 11, 1929 - June 19, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Charles J. “Charlie” Bechtold, age 91, of St. Joseph. Charlie passed away June 19, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Nick Kleespie, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, June 28 and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, both in the Heritage Hall at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph.

Charlie was born November 11, 1929 in St. Joseph to Peter and Catherine (Uthe) Bechtold. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Eileen Falke on June 15, 1954 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He was employed as Chief Carpenter for the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for 31 years and retired in 1988. He enjoyed making furniture, golfing, bowling, playing cards and cribbage.

Charlie was a life member of VFW Post 428 where he was on the Honor Guard, Waite Park American Legion Post 428 and Moose Lodge #1400.

Charlie is survived by his wife Eileen, children Charles G. (Sandy) of Sun City, AZ, Keith (Lisa Hiltner) of Rice, Kevin of St. Cloud, Joseph (Cherie) of Missoula, MT, Denis of Sartell and Melisa Tenvoorde of Clearwater, 16 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and siblings George (Danna) of St. Cloud, Del (Marilyn) of Anaheim, CA and Dorothy Weiland of Fargo, ND.

Preceding Charlie in death were his parents, brother Louis and sister Florence Johnson.

Memorials are preferred.