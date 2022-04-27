Charles H. “Charlie” Voigt, 89, formerly of St. Augusta

October 30, 1932 - April 26, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Charles H. “Charlie” Voigt, age 89, formerly of St. Augusta who passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Sterling Park Health Care Center. Reverend Eberhard Schefers will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud on Monday, May 2 at 10:00 a.m.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to services on Saturday all at the St. Mary Help of Christian Parish Center in St. Augusta.

Charles was born in St. Cloud on October 30, 1932 to John and Rose (Misterick) Voigt. He married Mildred “Millie” Finken on April 18, 1964 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. Charles farmed all of his life. He also worked for Franklin Manufacturing, Corey Mum Welding, Stearns County Sheriff’s Department, and Club Almar. He was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians.

Charles enjoyed gardening, reading the paper, KASM, visiting with friends and his dogs. He especially loved the time spent with his family.

Charles is survived by his children, Brian (Jenny) Voigt of Kimball, Lisa (Mike) Spoden of Annandale, Bradley Voigt of Marion, MT and Lora (Travis Baker) Voigt of Avon; grandchildren, Brett, Tyler, Jamie, Kendra, Brandon, Brianna, Brayden, Braylyn, Braxton, Daphne and Alexa; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Millie in 2011; siblings, Julia, Joe, Teresa (Linus) Heying, and Nick (Rosemary).

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Sterling Park for all the care given to Charles during his stay.