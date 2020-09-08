Charles G. Barthel, 71, Clearwater

December 15, 1948 - September 7, 2020

A Private Memorial Service will be held for Charles G. Barthel, age 71, of Clearwater who passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home in Clearwater. Reverend Joseph Zabinski will officiate.

A PUBLIC VISITATION will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Chuck was born on December 15, 1948 in Otsego Township to Carl and Adeline (Lichy) Barthel. He served Honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Chuck married Karen Heins on June 15, 1974 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in St. Michael. They were later divorced. Chuck married Joan Yonak on June 29, 1991 in Clearwater. Chuck was a truck driver and farmer all of his life. He was a member of the Clearwater American Legion Post #323 and the Maple Lake V.F.W. Post #66.

Chuck enjoyed animals, being outside, yardwork, farming, Bondhus Tools, dancing and playing cards. He loved all the time spent with his family, especially the grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Anthony (Krista) Barthel of Monticello, Jessica (Bryan) Jackson of New Richmond, WI, Jackie Barthel of Monticello, Eric (Lisa) Barthel of Buffalo; grandchildren, Mathew, Hannah, Madison, Ethan, Caleb, Erin, Ella, Keira, Brody, Emily, Harper, Kylie, Peyton, and Barrett; two brothers and eight sisters.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister.