Charles “Fred” F. Ruprecht, 71, Avon

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna for Charles “Fred” F. Ruprecht, age 71, of Avon who passed away on January 13, 2020. Rev. Gregory Mastey will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon and resume after 9 am on Monday, also at the funeral home. Parish Prayers will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Fred was born on July 23, 1948 to Carl and Lorraine (Thelen) Ruprecht in St. Cloud. He proudly served our country in the United States Army and served in Vietnam. Fred married Jean Totz on September 11, 1971 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. He worked for Weidners Plumbing and heating as a pipefitter for 37 years and retired in 2004. Fred enjoyed fishing, building and racing cars and gardening. Most of all, Fred loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Fred is survived by his wife, Jean of Avon; children, Jennifer (Daryn Christenson) Ruprecht of Minneapolis, Amy (Chris) Smith of Farmington, Joe (Dana) Ruprecht of Minneapolis, Marcus Ruprecht of Champlin; grandchildren, Samuel, Franklin, Jack, Mina, Charlie, Ollie, Louie and Vincent; brothers and sisters, Betty (Jim) Fischer, Jim (JoAnn) Richard (Yvonne) Ruprecht, Sharon Breth, Michael (Kathy) Ruprecht, RoseAnn (Gary) Czech, Robert (Colleen) Ruprecht, John (Heidi) Ruprecht, David (Sue) Ruprecht, Tom Ruprecht; and sister-in-law, Judy Ruprecht. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Eugene.