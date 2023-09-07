October 2, 1937 - September 5, 2023

attachment-Charles Jacobs loading...

Memorial Services will be held at 12 Noon on Friday September 15, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Charles D. “Chuck” Jacobs, age 85, of Cold Spring and formerly of St. Cloud. Chuck passed away September 5, 2023 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring with family at his side. Pastor Zach Hoffman will preside. Private burial will take place in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids at a later date. Visitation will be held after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Chuck was born October 2, 1937 in Hagen, MN to Leonard and Frances (Molden) Jacobs. After graduating from Montevideo High School, he served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. He married Marilyn Moen on May 23, 1959 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. He worked for the St. Cloud Veterans Hospital as a Physical Therapist Assistant for 32 years. He was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church where he served as a Trustee and Usher, served as Treasurer of the Lutheran Brotherhood, and a member of Waite Park American Legion Post 428 and NARFE.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 64 years Marilyn, children Jodi (Corey) Gilbertson of Wyoming, MN, Jeff (Julie) of Sartell, and Joel (Sonya) of St. Cloud, 9 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

Preceding Chuck in death were his parents, daughter Julie Erickson, and sisters Charlotte Gilsrud, Charlene “Tiny” Indermuhle, and Geneva Canton.