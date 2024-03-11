Charles “Chuck” Lauer, 73, Cold Spring

January 18, 1951 - March 7, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at St. John’s Abbey/University Church in Collegeville, MN for Charles Lauer, age 73, who died Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital due to complications of Parkinson’s disease. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024, at St. John the Baptist Parish Center on Fruit Farm Road.

Chuck was born on January 18, 1951, in St. Cloud, MN to Robert and Margaret (Meyer) Lauer. He married Janet “Jan” Frank on October 26, 1973, in St. Louis Catholic Church, Paynesville, MN. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1970 – 1976.

Chuck worked as a machinist and in sales until retiring in March 2020. Chuck enjoyed trips to BWCA, camping and fishing with family and friends, and family time at the Lauer Lodge.

He is survived by his wife, Jan; daughter, Christy (Jim) Sexton and their children, Camden and Claire; daughter, Katie (Cory) Eggert and their children, Sadie, Kyrianne, Christian; grandson, Logan Krueger; son-in-law, Dean (Kristen) Krueger and their children, Zoey, Austin, Hudson; great-grandchildren, Oliver, Nora; siblings, Mary Hagen, Randy (Mary) Lauer, Jill Wiser, Patrice (David) Roberts; in-laws, Karen (Bob) Scheierl, Arlene (Joe) Neuman, Allan (Pam) Frank; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Joleen Krueger; parents; in-laws, Vern and Marcella Frank; and brother-in-law, Wayne Hagen.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital and VA Healthcare System.

Memorials preferred to Friends of the Boundary Waters. The website is: friends–BWCA.org/donations.