Charles “Charlie” E. Beack, 77, Waite Park

February 7, 1943 - October 17, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be 4-8 p.m. Monday October 26, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Charles “Charlie” E. Beack, age 77, who passed away Saturday at his home. There will be a prayer service at 7:30 p.m.

Charles Emmerid Beack was born February 7, 1943 in St. Cloud to Emmerid & Sarah (DeLong) Beack. He spent all of his childhood in the St. Cloud area. In November of 1962 he married Suzanne Koetzer and they resided in the St. Cloud area. In February of 1993 they were divorced. Charles married Starlene (Ronkainen) Mueller in June of 1994 and they resided in the Rice area. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622. They moved to Arkansas in 2002 and moved back to Waite Park in 2019. Charles was employed at Landwehr Heavy Moving for six years and Dezurik for 35 years. Dezurik closed the foundry and Charlie then retired. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, traveling, and spending time with family. Charles will be remembered as funny, loving, caring, hard-working and honest.

Survivors include his wife, Starlene of Waite Park; sons and daughter, Scott (Lauretta) Beack of South Haven, Sandy (Wayne) Harrison of Sartell, and Dennis Beack (Eric Newton-Beack) of Sauk Rapids; step-children, David (Misty) Mueller of California, Jen (Tim) Bauman of Baxter, and John (Stephanie) Mueller of Arizona; brother, Leslie (Gena) Beack of Rice; grandchildren, Chaz, Wade, Kieana, Sarah, Emilee, Lily, Hank, Allysha, Gus, Torrie, and David Jr.; and great grandchildren, Sunny, Harlow, Zayden, and Renly. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn Beitz; and brother, Melvin Beack.