Charles “Charlie” A. Lembeck, 75, Crystal

May 3, 1948 - September 29, 2023

Services will be private for Charles “Charlie” Lembeck, age 75, who passed away Friday at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Charles Adam Lembeck was born May 3, 1948 in St. Cloud to Martin and Helen (Landowski) Lembeck. He had a great sense of humor and had a heart of gold. Charlie enjoyed fishing, watching western movies, and spending time with his great nephews.

Survivors include his sister, Josephine (Norbert) Shaw of St. Cloud. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Anne Marie Lembeck, Edward Lembeck, and Elmer Lembeck.