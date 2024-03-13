Charles A. “Chuck” Stock, 87, St. Joseph, formerly of St. Cloud

January 28, 1937 - March 11, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Charles A. “Chuck” Stock, age 87, of St. Joseph, formerly of St. Cloud. Chuck passed away on Monday, March 11 at Serenity Place in St. Joseph. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Entombment of his cremated remains will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, March 18 and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, both in the Heritage Hall at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph.

Chuck was born January 28, 1937 in St. Joseph, MN to Joseph and Johanna (Scherer) Stock. He attended District 108 Grade School, graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1954, and graduated from St. Cloud Beauty College in 1958. He married Janice Schwinghammer on August 22, 1959 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He was self employed as a hair stylist with Victor-Charles Hair Fashions and later Charles Hair Fashions, for 37 years. He served as President of the Cosmetology Board for many years and on the State Advisory Board of Cosmetology. After retiring, he worked for Stearns County Court as a Bailiff in the court rooms. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud where he served as usher and CCD teacher. He was a member of St. Cloud Eagles Aerie 622 and Knights of Columbus Council 5548. He also was a member of the St. Cloud Post Polio support group.

Chuck enjoyed spending time bowling, snowmobiling, playing cards, biking, spending time with family and friends at the cabin and was a Twins fan. Chuck and Jan enjoyed spending many winters in McAllen, Texas.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 64 years Janice, children Julie (Tom) Zimmerman of Rockville, Linda (Lee) Baker of Maple Grove, Michael (Sally) of St. Cloud, Lisa (Mike) Servatius of White Bear Lake, and Sara (Todd) Nelson of Chaska, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, siblings Gib of St. Joseph, Dick of Cold Spring, Arlene Brinker of St. Joseph, and Doris (Jerry) Johnson of St. Joseph as well as many nieces and nephews.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Jason Zimmerman (2020), brothers Sylvan, Bill, Ed and Lee and sisters Marie Krebsbach, Joan Fuchs, Alice Lauer and Irene Pierskalla.

A heartfelt thank you to nieces Ginny and Geri for their care and support for Chuck in his final days.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.