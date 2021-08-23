Charles A. Carr, 92, St. Cloud

July 23, 1929 - August 22, 2021

Memorial Services will be held be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Charles A. Carr, age 92, of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Hospital. Reverend Timothy Lindhorst will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Charles A. Carr was born on July 23, 1929 in Sioux City, IA to Charles A. and Edna (Thornton) Carr. He married Hazel (Amacher) Carr on October 16, 1954 in Huron, SD.

Charlie was employed an insurance salesman; he worked in Brookings, SD, Sioux Falls, SD Watertown, SD, Marshall, MN and St. Cloud, MN. He also taught at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College for several years.

Charlie proudly served his country in the Army and served time in the Korean War. Charlie loved his family and spent many days at the events of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Charlie had a great spirit and was the hit of any gathering he was invited to. He loved to tell stories and enjoyed a good joke. Some of his favorite hobbies were golfing, playing cards, fishing, and hunting. He will be remembered for all the stories and his great laugh. Charlie was very active in his church life and was involved in a number of roles at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. He was also active in Kiwanis, Befrienders, and Wapicada Board of Directors.

Charlie and Hazel were very proud of their family.

He is survived by his sons, Mike (Sue) of St. Cloud, Steve (Ruth) of St. Cloud; daughters, Cathie (Pat) Hartmann of Osceola, WI and Karen (Todd Fritz) of Shakopee; ten grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren; sister Phyllis Kohler; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hazel in 2016; sisters, June Hendrickson and Marian Vorce; and brother, Bob Carr.

Livestream available at, https://www.atonementlutheran.org