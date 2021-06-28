Charges Filed in Downtown St. Cloud Fights, Shooting Incident

ST. CLOUD -- At least four people have been formally charged with various counts of rioting following a June 20th shooting in downtown St. Cloud that injured a 17-year-old boy.

Twenty-five-year-old Antwon Jenkins, 19-year-old Sumaree Boose, 43-year-old Charmaine Duncan, and 31-year-old Ashley Katzmarek are all charged with a felony charge of 2nd-degree riot armed with a dangerous weapon and gross misdemeanor 3rd-degree riot using unlawful force or violence.

The incident started with what police called multiple fights taking place in the H-lot parking lot. Records show a man was then seen firing a gun toward the adjacent Centre Square parking ramp. Those shots are believed to have wounded the teen.

According to the criminal complaints filed in Stearns County District Court, as many as three others are believed to be involved, including 20-year-old Kevon Washington, who court records indicate was the shooter. Court records do not indicate formal charges against Washington at this time, and jail records show he is not currently being held in the Stearns County Jail.

Katzmarek faces an additional charge of illegally having a gun after being convicted of a violent crime.

Boose faces additional riot charges from a June 2020 incident where he is accused of being involved in another large fight at the Go For It Gas store.

Boose is also charged with stealing a handgun, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and reckless discharge of a gun within the city. That case stems from an April 2020 incident where he is accused of stealing a woman's handgun and then firing shots before leaving her apartment.

