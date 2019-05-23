Charges: Couple Sexually Assaulted Teen in Paynesville

ST. CLOUD -- A Paynesville couple is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl after a night of drinking.

Fifty-five-year-old Stacy Row is charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16-years-old. Fifty-year-old Steven Row is charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The information came to light in April after the girl underwent a forensic interview at a child advocacy center in Iowa. Paynesville police were notified in April that the girl, who was 13-years-old at the time, was touched sexually by Steven and Stacy Row at their home.

Court records allege the couple had been drinking and called the girl into the bedroom. Steven Row allegedly told the girl to get undressed and started touching her breasts. Stacy Row is accused of performing oral sex on the girl during that time.

Records show the girl said she was uncomfortable and didn't want to do that but Steven Row said it was okay and she didn't need to feel uncomfortable.

In an interview with Stacy Row, investigators say she admitted the allegations were true, claimed it was the girl's idea and she wanted it to happen. Stacy Row also told investigators that both she and Steven Row regretted their actions every day and knew it was wrong.

Steven Row is due in court on June 3rd. No court date is currently scheduled for Stacy Row.