Chapter Aesthetics Studio Opens New Waite Park Location

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A new spa business has officially opened in Waite Park.

Chapter Aesthetics Studio held their grand opening Thursday at their new location in front of the Marketplace Mall.

Chapter provides non-surgical, cosmetic treatments to help people feel empowered to love the way they look and feel.

Founder Melissa Rogne says they look for similar markets when it comes to expanding the business.

My belief is that these markets want the same access to high quality, incredible services as the larger markets. So that has been one of core tenants to our development is to bring this experience to markets like St. Cloud.

Some of their services include Botox, laser hair removal, medical-grade facials and PRP therapy.

Rogne says the pandemic has increased the demand for their services, as people have changed the way they think about personal care.

The pandemic really made people realize self care isn't selfish. So we've seen an incredible uptick in services since the pandemic.

Rogne says while they building was finished in July, they've spent the last few months putting together a great staff who are skilled in the clinical practice of face, body and skin treatments.

She says this is their tenth location in the country, and third in Minnesota, with at least four new locations on the way.

People don't think of Iowa or North Dakota as hotbed for these types of services, but what we've experienced is a huge wave of excitement from the communities we move into.

Rogne says Friday will be their first day in business and their schedule is already booked.

If you would like to know more about Chapter and the services they provide, you can call them at 320-200-1660.