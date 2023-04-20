One Person Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash on Interstate 94

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a chain reaction crash on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Monticello.

A car driven by 60-year-old Keith Thompson of Alexandria was going east when it crashed into the median barrier.

A second car driven by 37-year-old Kayla Rengel of St. Cloud then crashed into the median barrier and then into the first car as well.

Get our free mobile app

Thompson was taken to the hospital in Monticello with non-life-threatening injuries. Rengel was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES