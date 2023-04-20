One Person Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash on Interstate 94
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a chain reaction crash on Interstate 94.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Monticello.
A car driven by 60-year-old Keith Thompson of Alexandria was going east when it crashed into the median barrier.
A second car driven by 37-year-old Kayla Rengel of St. Cloud then crashed into the median barrier and then into the first car as well.
Thompson was taken to the hospital in Monticello with non-life-threatening injuries. Rengel was not hurt.
